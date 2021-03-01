Easing of lockdown paves way for ANC conferences
With SA now on alert level 1, the ANC has given its branches the thumbs-up to forge ahead with branch general meetings, with new regional leaders expected to be elected by the end of June.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that the Covid-19 regulations had been eased...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.