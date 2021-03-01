Picture-perfect plan to reimagine Humewood Beach Bridge

Do you want to help spruce up the Humewood Beach Bridge at Happy Valley?

Well, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking for artists and designers to help design a unique and colourful mural that will run across the corrugated concrete slabs under the bridge.

This is just one of the many projects under way in the city to boost the Bay’s image as part of the tourism recovery plan, similar to the yellow “selfie” frames recently installed at Shark Rock Pier and the Donkin Reserve.

Submissions must highlight the city’s unique, iconic marine life through a simplistic and attractive design that is easy to maintain.

The aim of the project is to encourage residents and visitors to share their experiences on social media to improve the city’s image.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said “destination imaging” was crucial in attracting more visitors to the city.

“The warm and welcoming atmosphere of a destination plays an important role in shaping the overall image of the destination,” he said.

Qaba said the municipality had already hired a contractor to assist in giving the bridge a facelift.

“The mural must aim to celebrate Nelson Mandela Bay’s unique marine biodiversity that serves as a key pillar in attracting and entertaining visitors to the city.”

As a reward, the municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay tourism industry have put together a prize for the winner.

The panel of judges will be made up from those working in government and the private sector.

“They will choose the best submission and the overall winner will receive an amazing tourism experience in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The winning prize includes: An ocean safari experience of Algoa Bay for two people with Raggy Charters, a helicopter flip for three people with Helipilot, a guided Addo Elephant National Park Safari for two people from Blunden Coach and Tours, two nights’ accommodation for two at the Beach Hotel as well as two 5 in 1 Nelson Mandela Bay Passes from Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Siyasanga Sijadu said it was crucial that artists stick to the brief.

“We are looking for design idea submissions that will highlight our unique, iconic marine assets through a simplistic, interactive and attractive design that will encourage the taking and sharing of content on social media,” she said.

The overall theme that needs to be remembered is that Algoa Bay boasts 40km of coastline and has one of the most diverse marine ecosystems in the world.

“This includes islands with most importantly the largest Cape gannetry in the world as well as more than 50% of the world’s African Penguin population in its natural habitat.”

She said the city was world-renowned as a watersport destination.

“Artwork ideas need to specifically consider the nature and length of the surface we are looking to paint.”

“Due to the uneven corrugated nature of the surface, basic design ideas that will be aesthetically pleasing will be considered.”

She said the judges would work with the already appointed contractor to paint the mural based on the best design received.

“Simplistic designs that will also be easy to touch up and do not require much maintenance in the long term are a key factor for the judges,” she said.

She said murals had the opportunity to tell a community’s story and create a unique experience.

“It will increase foot traffic and tourism, increase appreciation for the arts and artists, and increase overall attractiveness of the space. We want to create spaces that locals can take pride in and look after.”

Sijadu said highlighting the city’s marine biodiversity served to encourage residents to keep the beaches clean.

To submit your design ideas, e-mail a PDF version (under 2MB) to dlouw@mandelametro.gov.za or electronically transfer your files (larger than 2MB) before March 12.

For more information, contact economic development tourism and agriculture official Doné Louw at 041-503-7513 or dlouw@mandelametro.gov.za.