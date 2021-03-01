METRO MATTERS | Helenvale residents without running water for five years
At least 30 Helenvale households claim they have for years been forced to collect water from a leaking pipe in a nearby street after repairs to infrastructure in the area rendered theirs useless.
The residents said that about five years ago the municipality had installed new water pipes, and since then more than 30 families had been left with dry taps. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.