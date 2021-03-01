Gqeberha? Did that really happen, ask Walmer township residents

PREMIUM

Many Walmer township residents either don’t care or don’t know that Gqeberha — derived from their township’s Xhosa name — is Port Elizabeth’s new moniker.



The change from Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha was among the name changes officially approved and gazetted by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last Tuesday...

