Two teens shot dead, three others wounded in Mitchells Plain

Two teenagers have been killed in separate shooting incidents in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Col André Traut said five children were shot at around 8.50pm on Thursday on the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets in Beacon Valley.

One teen, aged 13, was killed and three others aged 14, 16 and 18 were wounded.

“According to reports the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in his neck on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets in Beacon Valley.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.