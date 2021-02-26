Prominent candidates shortlisted to chair National Lotteries Commission

Former IEC commissioner Terry Tselane, human rights lawyer and academic Barney Pityana and former presidency DG Rev Frank Chikane have been shortlisted for the position of the chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Tselane appears to be a front-runner, as his name was the only one put forward by MPs from four of the five political parties represented in the portfolio committee on trade and industry, which is responsible for recruiting an NLC chairperson.

Pityana, Beryl Ferguson and Gugulethu Xaba's candidacy was supported by three.

The committee shortlisted eight candidates for the position, which became vacant when former chairperson Prof Alfred Nevhutanda's term ended on November 30.

The eight will be interviewed on March 1 after screening and security checks are completed.