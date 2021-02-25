NMU gears up for new academic year

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is preparing to welcome all its students, including first years, for the 2021 academic year starting in March.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of education institutions in 2020, the academic year was extended to the end of February.

The shift to online learning, together with safety protocols and limited on-site “mask-to-mask” work, will continue in 2021 when classes start on March 15.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said in a statement on Wednesday that some programmes would be fully online in 2021, while others would involve a mixture of content teaching online and mask-to mask “experiential learning” on campus or in the workplace.

She said there was a list of programmes for each faculty which indicated whether academic activities would be fully online or require students to be on campus.

The annual welcoming ceremony, at which the vice-chancellor, Prof Sibongile Muthwa, addresses first-year students and their parents or guardians, will be held virtually on March 6.

This will be preceded by a series of faculty introductory sessions, which will also be held virtually.

The orientation programme will also be conducted online, and students will be able to join in via the First Year Success Orientation programme’s social media pages.

Orientation will include activities for first years to get “digi-ready” — to prepare them to use the various programmes and platforms and develop the know-how and skills required for online learning.

For the list of online services available to new and returning students, follow https://news.mandela.ac.za/News/Mandela-Uni-moves-more-student-services-online.

