Elephants will run free against Bulls, says Radebe

PREMIUM

EP will play with exciting freedom but will not be reckless when they kick off their Preparation Series campaign against the Bulls on Sunday, new Elephants captain Inny Radebe says.



The former Sharks pivot has been handed the tough role of leading a young EP side into battle against the Currie Cup champions at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria (kickoff 3pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.