Riebeek College pupil conquers matric — from hospital bed
A tenacious attitude and a diligent self-study routine saw a Riebeek College Girls High School pupil achieve a bachelor’s pass despite having to write part of her final examination in the critical care unit of Netcare Greenacres Hospital.
Naomi de Booi, 18, has resiliently being fighting type 1 diabetes since the age of four, but little could have prepared her for writing her final two exam papers — English paper 3 and Afrikaans paper 3 — while in critical care...
