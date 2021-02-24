Riebeek College pupil conquers matric — from hospital bed

PREMIUM

A tenacious attitude and a diligent self-study routine saw a Riebeek College Girls High School pupil achieve a bachelor’s pass despite having to write part of her final examination in the critical care unit of Netcare Greenacres Hospital.



Naomi de Booi, 18, has resiliently being fighting type 1 diabetes since the age of four, but little could have prepared her for writing her final two exam papers — English paper 3 and Afrikaans paper 3 — while in critical care...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.