Summerstrand braai site open again
Alcohol not allowed and long-term plan includes more ablution facilities
Braai enthusiasts can once again make use of the popular beachfront braai facilities — but the consumption of alcohol remains prohibited.
The popular Port Elizabeth beachfront braai site between the Admirality Way beacon and Flat Rock, which caused quite a stir when parts of it were demolished earlier this month, is once again open to the public...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.