News

Bay municipality fares dismally in business survey

PREMIUM
Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 17 February 2021

Political instability, bureaucracy and red tape are stifling development in Nelson Mandela Bay with organised businesses saying the unconducive environment is driving potential investors away.

And those who have already invested in the Bay and experienced the slow turnaround time in processing business and rezoning applications have said pumping more millions into the city would be difficult...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X