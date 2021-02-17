Bay municipality fares dismally in business survey

PREMIUM

Political instability, bureaucracy and red tape are stifling development in Nelson Mandela Bay with organised businesses saying the unconducive environment is driving potential investors away.



And those who have already invested in the Bay and experienced the slow turnaround time in processing business and rezoning applications have said pumping more millions into the city would be difficult...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.