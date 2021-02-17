J&J vaccines arrive in SA on Tuesday night

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces. Government remains committed to saving lives and protecting livelihoods. All citizens are reminded that adhering to health protocols together with the vaccine remain our best defence against the virus,” the government said in a statement.

Media were not being invited to the arrival of the vaccines, as they were when the Oxford/AstraZeneca arrived on February 1.

“The media, will however, be invited to key vaccination milestone events around the country over the next few weeks,” the statement read.

