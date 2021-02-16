Radio DJ’s ex arrested after online row

Mom accused of flouting protection order put in cell but not charged

The ex-wife of a popular Eastern Cape radio presenter spent Monday morning in a holding cell at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for allegedly contravening a protection order.



The woman was arrested after a dispute between the estranged former couple over social media posts about the purchasing of school stationery for their three minor children...

