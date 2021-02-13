Premier breaks silence on health MEC's Mandela funeral scandal charges

Mabuyane's office later released a statement reiterating his stance on the charges faced by Gomba.

“It is worth noting that when the premier appointed Ms Gomba, she was not facing any charges because the NPA provisionally withdrew charges against her,” the statement read.

However, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Mabuyane's spokesperson, would not tell DispatchLIVE whether Mabuyane would take disciplinary action.

The health MEC is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender last year and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

DispatchLIVE