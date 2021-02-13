Diego Maradona's rare Porsche 964 is going up for auction

Of the sporting greats of the late 20th century, only a handful have earned legendary status worldwide and adulation beyond the racetrack, the court or the pitch, with football icon Diego Maradona lining up in this team of legends.

Off-pitch the maestro of the beautiful game also appreciated beautiful and exotic motor cars. A 1992 Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Convertible Works Turbo Look (estimate €150,000 to €200,000 or roughly R2,666,794 to R3,555,726), delivered new to “El Diego” in November 1992 – during his last season of European football - will be offered at auction for the first time next month in Bonhams' Les Grand Marques Du Monde à Paris Sale.

Having led his teams to Uefa Cup victories and famously a World Cup victory in 1986, (the tournament featuring the player’s “Hand of God” goal against over England in the quarterfinals), Maradona was secured by Seville’s team manager and former Argentina coach Carlos Bilardo for a fee of 750 million pesetas (roughly R88,865,822).