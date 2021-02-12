Police warning as crime spikes in Uitenhage area
Uitenhage police have warned residents to take extra precautions around their homes and business premises as the area has experienced a spike in burglaries in recent weeks.
Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart urged residents to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of their property and assets in an attempt to curb crime...
