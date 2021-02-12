Video clips show man shot in street, another thrown off roof

Two shocking incidents of violence in Nelson Mandela Bay have emerged on social media — one showing a man being shot in a crowded street in Korsten and the other, apparently a case of mob justice, of a man being thrown off the roof of a house.



It is believed the roof incident took place in either Booysen Park or KwaNobuhle but police said on Friday no reports had been received in this regard...

