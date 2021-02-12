NMU prof helps teachers crack coding — without computers
Thousands of schools in SA are still without computers and the spread of coding knowledge among pupils from an early age is relatively slow.
Because the problem cannot be solved overnight, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) professor Jean Greyling is using workshops to educate teachers about coding, without computers...
