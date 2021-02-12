Bay residents warned to beware of the ‘Vleisvrou’

Anything from meat and chicken to cigarettes and alcohol, the “Vleisvrou” can get it for cheaper — or at least that is what numerous Port Elizabeth residents were led to believe before allegedly being scammed by a con woman at the weekend.



The woman, whose name is known to The Herald, is referred to by residents as the Vleisvrou [meat lady] due her self-proclaimed ability to get most products for less than you would pay at a shop...

