Big break for ‘Big Dave’ as charge withdrawn

Surf shop owner caught riding waves during level three lockdown says industry hit hard

Not even the prospect of arrest could deter Eastern Cape surfing legend Dave Lipschitz from catching some waves during the lockdown.



With the charge against him withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority this week, the 66-year-old surf shop owner and surf industry pioneer has spoken out about why he defied the Covid-19 lockdown regulations to surf...

