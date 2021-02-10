News

Ongoing Samwu strike politically motivated, says Bhanga

Union vows to continue striking until demands are met

By Yolanda Palezweni - 10 February 2021

Stressing that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could not afford to meet workers’ demand for a R7,500 Covid-19 danger allowance, mayor Nqaba Bhanga has called on Samwu to go back to the negotiating table.

SA Municipal Workers Union-affiliated workers downed tools on Tuesday, bringing some services, such as refuse collection, to a standstill...

