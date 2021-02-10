Ongoing Samwu strike politically motivated, says Bhanga

Union vows to continue striking until demands are met

Stressing that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality could not afford to meet workers’ demand for a R7,500 Covid-19 danger allowance, mayor Nqaba Bhanga has called on Samwu to go back to the negotiating table.



SA Municipal Workers Union-affiliated workers downed tools on Tuesday, bringing some services, such as refuse collection, to a standstill...

