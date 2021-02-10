Five accused in EP Rugby Union fraud case get bail
The five people accused of trying to defraud the EP Rugby Union (EPRU) and the National Lotteries Board have been granted bail of between R500 and R1,000 each.
The former deputy president of the EPRU, Bantwini Matika, former EPRU club affairs manager John Scheepers, suspended vice-president Eldrige “Chico” Februarie, businesswoman Xoliswa Mbengu, and a Loerie resident who allegedly “loaned” his banking details for illicit transactions, Johnny Oersen, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday...
