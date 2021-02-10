Kouga ANC calls for no-confidence vote in DA mayor
The ANC in the Kouga municipality wants to see the back of DA mayor Horatio Hendricks.
The party wants to remove Hendricks through a motion of no confidence, accusing him of nepotism, flouting normal labour relations procedures and dishing out jobs to pals...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.