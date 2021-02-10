News

Kouga ANC calls for no-confidence vote in DA mayor

By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 February 2021

The ANC in the Kouga municipality wants to see the back of  DA mayor Horatio Hendricks.

The party wants to remove Hendricks through a motion of no confidence, accusing him of nepotism, flouting normal labour relations procedures and dishing out jobs to pals...

