Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.5% as SA records 1,742 new cases

SA recorded only 1,742 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hours, but it was the positivity rate of 6.48% that will likely be the good news.

Shortly before the start of the second wave of infections late last year, health minister Zweli Mkhize stated a positivity rate of more than 10% was concerning.

The latest statistics released by Mkhize on Monday showed the positivity rate was significantly lower, with the 1,742 new cases coming from 26,859 tests.