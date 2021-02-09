Murder trial delayed by accused’s hearing difficulty

The trial of a mother and daughter accused of the murder of electrician Petrus Scholtz hit a snag on Tuesday morning, when it emerged that one of the accused was hard of hearing and could not follow court proceedings clearly.



Christine Russouw, 57, who with her daughter Chantell, 37, is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, said she was unable to afford a hearing aid. ..

