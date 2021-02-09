Young witness in Omotoso trial says he prayed for forgiveness after making her perform sexual acts

Sordid details of how a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by Timothy Omotoso while staying at his Durban mission house, with promises of a better life, emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.



State witness Sarah Mafikeng, 26, said after finishing high school in 2013 and testifying in Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church about her desire to study further — but without the means to do so — she was invited to be part of his “entourage” of young women he would allegedly mentor and assist in bettering themselves...

