Walter Sisulu University admits it was wrong in removing 127 students last year

The Walter Sisulu University on Monday accepted responsibility for erroneously deregistering 127 students during the 2020 academic year.

The university in the Eastern Cape offered an unqualified apology to affected students and their families.

The matter came to light in November last year when the students found they had been deregistered.

In a statement on Monday, the university said a number of students were academically excluded and thus deregistered during the 2020 academic year. It said that deregistration was an acceptable practice in higher education institutions, with academic exclusion based on chronic poor performance.

But, the university said, the 127 students should not have been included in this process.

“Unfortunately, some students were erroneously academically excluded in the process. Thirty percent of the overall cohort deregistered were later reinstated,” the university said in a statement.