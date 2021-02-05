Community’s quick action saves Algoa Park woman from intended rape
The swift response from a Community Police Forum (CPF), potentially averted the rape of a woman in the Algoa Park area. She was with her two-year-old toddler at the time.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning when the 36-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to rape a woman after trying to rob her...
