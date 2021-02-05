Government assistance crucial for black automotive firms — Moss

Businesses battling to compete with tier one suppliers

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Weza Moss believes the government needs to do more practically than shout out slogans to help black businesses in the automotive sector.



This, Moss said, was crucial if black business owners in the sector are to become tier one suppliers by working with giant companies such as Volkswagen SA and Isuzu SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.