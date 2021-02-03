REVIEW | The Jaguar F-Type R Coupé P575 still brings the thrills

Is this really the end? That was my thought as the distinctive timbre of the supercharged 5,000cc heart in the Jaguar F-Type R coupé grew increasingly boisterous, tachometer needle sniffing 7,000rpm.

This is a characterful motor. Instead of the typical burbling baritone that defines a V8, the rendition here seems higher in pitch. It is more akin to the fast-whirring rotors of a chopper than the brewing of thunder.

A frightful cacophony rips through its quadruple exhaust pipes as the next gear is snatched. The bespectacled form in the main seat is genuinely stirred. As is the wildlife in the surrounding, damp grassland on either side of this deserted stretch of road.

It has to be the end. The writing is on the wall for internal combustion, even if the transition may occur slowly in our southernmost tip of the African continent. Jaguar is charging ahead with the shift. Which means the likes of this feral breed is destined for obsolescence.