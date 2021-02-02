Kings Beach getting facelift before anticipated reopening
The retention of Kings Beach’s Blue Flag status and in anticipation of beaches being reopened, the metro has opted to fix and refurbish facilities at the popular beach for about R400,000.
The political head for sports, recreation arts and culture, Helga van Staaden, assessed the completed refurbishments to the badly vandalised ablution facilities where windows and gates were broken, taps stolen and in one bathroom a fire was started...
