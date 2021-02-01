SA's first Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive by plane

SA has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths in Africa, at more than 1.4 million cases and over 44,000 deaths to date.

Since late last year, the country has been battling a more contagious virus variant called 501Y.V2.

The vaccine shots will be checked over roughly 10 to 14 days before they will be distributed to the nine provinces and inoculations can begin.

The shots will only cover a portion of SA's 1.25 million health workers.