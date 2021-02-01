See which employers were reported by workers over UIF Ters payments

A report released by Corruption Watch on Monday highlighted the experiences of 126 whistleblowers allegedly short-changed by employers in delivering what was promised as temporary economic relief during Covid-19.

The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was emergency funding introduced in March last year to provide support to employees whose possibility for work or providing services were curtailed during the strict lockdown.

By July 31 2020, R37.1bn had been disbursed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), but not all employees received the funds due to them. Ters payments ended on January 31 this year.

The Corruption Watch Covid-19 Ters Corruption at Work report showed that 77 of the reports were from employees who suspected their employees had pocketed the Ters money instead of paying it over to them.

In nine instances, the employer paid employees less Ters funds than received from the department of labour.