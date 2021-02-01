News

Preferential treatment or taking a stand? Beach protest draws mixed reactions

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 01 February 2021
A surfer is applauded as he races into the waves in Muizenberg on January 30 2021 during a protest against the lockdown beach ban.
Image: Esa Alexander

A protest by beachgoers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, against lockdown regulations has been met with mixed reaction on social media.

Over the weekend, protesters arrived at Muizenberg beach wearing sarongs and sunscreen and disobeyed police who ordered them to turn them back.

In a video shared online, one unidentified protester said: “We want to surf, we want to swim. This is our beach.”

In another video, a man refused to leave the water until the police confiscated his shirt, flip flops and cellphone.

After demanding the items be returned, he was handed his belongings and he stormed off angrily.

According to police, the matter was handled by public order officers.

The EFF in the Western Cape condemned the protests.

“On the part of the law enforcement officers and police, this is a clear dereliction of duty because they failed to uphold the rule of law. They thus allowed lawlessness to undermine established Covid-19 regulations.

“If the majority of these protesters were black they would have been arrested and shot at with stun grenades and water canons by police and law enforcement,” claimed the party.

The party called for the immediate suspension of the law enforcement officers and for the City of Cape Town to be held accountable, saying it had failed to enforce the regulations.

According to a News24 report, Western Cape premier Alan Winde defended the protesters, saying the beach ban was “nonsensical”.

“The Western Cape government does not support the ban on beaches and other open  outdoor spaces, and I have consistently argued against it at every opportunity. It is not based on good scientific advice as outdoor areas with good ventilation are safer.

“I am also concerned that continuing with a ban that is not based on science and basic common sense is eroding trust in government at precisely a time when trust is vital for the successful rollout of vaccines,” he said.

On social media, many expressed conflicting views about the protest, with some slamming police for not arresting the protesters and other applauding citizens for "taking a stand".

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

