Preferential treatment or taking a stand? Beach protest draws mixed reactions
A protest by beachgoers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, against lockdown regulations has been met with mixed reaction on social media.
Over the weekend, protesters arrived at Muizenberg beach wearing sarongs and sunscreen and disobeyed police who ordered them to turn them back.
In a video shared online, one unidentified protester said: “We want to surf, we want to swim. This is our beach.”
People occupying the Muizenberg beach in Cape Town this morning during #lockdown #level3
In another video, a man refused to leave the water until the police confiscated his shirt, flip flops and cellphone.
After demanding the items be returned, he was handed his belongings and he stormed off angrily.
This man refused to leave the water until police confiscated his shirt, flip flops, and cell phone. After demanding that it be returned he was handed back his belonging. He stormed off angrily.
According to police, the matter was handled by public order officers.
The EFF in the Western Cape condemned the protests.
“On the part of the law enforcement officers and police, this is a clear dereliction of duty because they failed to uphold the rule of law. They thus allowed lawlessness to undermine established Covid-19 regulations.
“If the majority of these protesters were black they would have been arrested and shot at with stun grenades and water canons by police and law enforcement,” claimed the party.
The party called for the immediate suspension of the law enforcement officers and for the City of Cape Town to be held accountable, saying it had failed to enforce the regulations.
EFF Western Cape calls for the immediate suspension of the law enforcement officers who failed to enforce COVID-19 regulations.
According to a News24 report, Western Cape premier Alan Winde defended the protesters, saying the beach ban was “nonsensical”.
“The Western Cape government does not support the ban on beaches and other open outdoor spaces, and I have consistently argued against it at every opportunity. It is not based on good scientific advice as outdoor areas with good ventilation are safer.
“I am also concerned that continuing with a ban that is not based on science and basic common sense is eroding trust in government at precisely a time when trust is vital for the successful rollout of vaccines,” he said.
On social media, many expressed conflicting views about the protest, with some slamming police for not arresting the protesters and other applauding citizens for "taking a stand".
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
It is infuriating to see such inconsistencies from law enforcement. The W.Cape in particular, specialises in violating poor blacks and stripping them of their dignity. Remember their brutality in townships during #Level5? They would've never done that in white communities.
I cover enough protests to say that there's a vast difference in police response to different racial groups in general. While the Muizenberg beach protest was diverse racially it was held in a privileged suburb. Police wouldn't want to use teargas while people have coffee.
What's happening at Muizenberg beach is what needs to happen nationwide with the hospitality, entertainment and events industry, mass protests to stop this ridiculous #alcoholban than has left thousands of families starving and in debt.
Silence will only hurt many more. pic.twitter.com/sJdlKStpop
Protests in #muizenberg has nothing to do with race, those who think so must get their facts straight. It was a multiracial protest of people who don't see the logic in having beaches closed (88,9% recovery rate, 2nd wave at end), but have malls and casinos open. I support them.
A surfer just dashed into the sea to applause. The police are watching from the legal part of beach. Sadly the protestors signboards are proper conspiracy nonsense.
my grandpa telling me he was at the muizenberg beach protests was really not the stupidity i needed in my life today
