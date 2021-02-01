Nelson Mandela Bay: a metro in ruins
Mayor signs urgent budget adjustment to fix major problems including derelict buildings, sewage spills, vandalism and potholes
From derelict buildings to illegal dumping mushrooming all over, to potholes not being fixed and freely roaming livestock — the state of Nelson Mandela Bay is deteriorating — and fast.
The Bay, the Eastern Cape’s economic hub, is fast challenging Buffalo City Metro for the right to be called by the unwanted tag of slummies...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.