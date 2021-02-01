Nelson Mandela Bay: a metro in ruins

Mayor signs urgent budget adjustment to fix major problems including derelict buildings, sewage spills, vandalism and potholes

From derelict buildings to illegal dumping mushrooming all over, to potholes not being fixed and freely roaming livestock — the state of Nelson Mandela Bay is deteriorating — and fast.



The Bay, the Eastern Cape’s economic hub, is fast challenging Buffalo City Metro for the right to be called by the unwanted tag of slummies...

