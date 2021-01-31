News

Boxer Kevin Lerena walks away with 'minor injuries' after helicopter crash

David Isaacson Sports reporter 31 January 2021
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
Image: Supplied by Brian Mitchell

Boxer Kevin Lerena walked away with “minor injuries” after the helicopter in which he was training crashed on Saturday morning.

The instructor also escaped serious injury‚ fight publicist Brian Mitchell said in a post on Facebook.

Mitchell also posted pictures of the crashed helicopter.

“We are all grateful for the protection of everyone in this helicopter this morning‚” wrote Mitchell.

“By the grace of God the instructor and Kevin escaped with minor injuries. The crash will be investigated by the necessary authorities.”

The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
The helicopter that Kevin Lerena and his instructor were travelling in.
Image: Supplied by Brian Mitchell

Lerena‚ who also volunteers as a paramedic‚ holds the marginal IBO cruiserweight title‚ but he is set to fight in April in what is tantamount to an eliminator for the WBC’s newly created bridgerweight class.

Kevin Lerena has a fight in April coming up.
Kevin Lerena has a fight in April coming up.
Image: Gallo Images

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X