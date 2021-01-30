Quick thinking saves rare stranded crabeater seal from poachers
A rare, healthy crabeater seal found on the beach at Magwalana near Mpekweni on the Sunshine Coast — 6,000km from his Antarctica habitat — was in grave danger of being harmed by perlemoen poachers.
But two leading Eastern Cape scientists, coastal environment expert Kevin Cole, who is the principal scientist at the East London Museum, and Bayworld, Port Elizabeth, biologist and seal specialist Dr Greg Hofmeyr jumped in quickly...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.