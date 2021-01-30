Eastern Cape’s school building project falters due to lack of funds

Service providers sent letters on suspension of projects

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape education department’s appalling financial situation has meant its school building programme has all but come to a halt.



Only a few projects will continue in the current and following financial years, meaning the much-touted programme aimed at eradicating mud and rundown schools in the province will be nowhere near completion in the foreseeable future...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.