Alleged victim threatened with curse if she told on Omotoso
Former Idols SA contestant and alleged victim of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso admitted in court on Friday that even after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him, she continued to support him.
Anele Mxakaza, 26, told the Port Elizabeth High Court she and her twin sister were allegedly sexually assaulted by Omotoso as far back as 2013...
