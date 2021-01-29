African raptor king gets leg up

Shot, semi-paralysed martial eagle gets special prosthesis and expert care

PREMIUM

Not every winged royal gets fitted with his own personal footwear but with martial eagle numbers plummeting, wildlife rescuers from Nelson Mandela Bay have gone the extra mile.



Martials are the largest eagles in Africa with an average wingspan of 1.93m but one recovered by a Zuurberg farmer was unable to fly and oddly clenched the talons of its right foot closed, Wildline director Arnold Slabbert said on Tuesday...

