African raptor king gets leg up
Shot, semi-paralysed martial eagle gets special prosthesis and expert care
Not every winged royal gets fitted with his own personal footwear but with martial eagle numbers plummeting, wildlife rescuers from Nelson Mandela Bay have gone the extra mile.
Martials are the largest eagles in Africa with an average wingspan of 1.93m but one recovered by a Zuurberg farmer was unable to fly and oddly clenched the talons of its right foot closed, Wildline director Arnold Slabbert said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.