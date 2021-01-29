Mayor targets Mafaya for legal fees over delayed election
Any abuse of power must lead to consequences, says Bhanga
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga wants council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to pay back the money that the city spent on legal fees while trying to keep the DA out of power in 2020.
Bhanga, who was re-elected into the top job on Thursday, announced on Friday he was going after Mafaya for what he said were illegal legal fees the municipality incurred while fighting the DA in its attempts to convene a special council meeting to elect a mayor in the city in 2020...
