ANC unlikely to contest Bay mayoral election
To avoid a humiliating defeat, the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is not expected to field a candidate when councillors elect a mayor on Thursday.
The party has only 49 seats, while the current coalition government of the DA, UDM, COPE, UF and AIC has 63...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.