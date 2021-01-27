Free medical circumcision at Livingstone

Right to Care, Livingstone Hospital offering service which helps curb spread of HIV

PREMIUM

Right to Care in partnership with Livingstone Hospital is now offering medical male circumcision for free.



The NGO’s social and behaviour change technical specialist, Skye Grove, said they had partnered with the provincial department of health to provide voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services in Nelson Mandela Bay and other local clinics in the Sarah Baartman region since November 2020...

