Firms involved in erecting Beitbridge border fence contest authority of Special Tribunal

Two companies involved in the construction of the Beitbridge border fence on Tuesday challenged the powers of the Special Tribunal to adjudicate on an application launched by the Special Investigating Unit.

The SIU last year referred civil proceedings against Caledon Rivers Properties and ProfTeam CC in relation to the controversial R40.4m Beitbridge border fence contract to the tribunal.

The SIU asked the tribunal to set aside the contract that the department of public works signed with the two companies. It alleged that the signing of the contract was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.

However, the two companies raised a point of law and challenged the powers of the tribunal to hear the matter.

They alleged the tribunal was not a court but a tribunal established by the president. They said it did not have a power to decide on constitutional matters.