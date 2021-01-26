State Security Agency was used to boost ANC electoral fortunes during Zuma years, inquiry hears

The State Security Agency (SSA) and its financial resources were used to advantage the governing ANC against other political parties during election contests that took place during the Jacob Zuma administration from 2009 to 2018.

This is according testimony of SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta, who is testifying at the Zondo commission.

Jafta said on assuming the responsibility of acting DG in April 2018, he unearthed that SSA had been politicised from the onset, when it was established in 2009 from the merger of the then National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and SA Secret Service, among other intelligence structures.

The “politicisation” of the SSA was always going to be easy, he charged, as the amalgamation placed all power in the hands of one person — the DG of the SSA — unlike the separated powers of intelligence structures that were formerly in place.

The ANC, he said, benefited only during elections while a faction of the ANC benefited throughout from abuse of the SSA and its mandate.