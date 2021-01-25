Social media ghouls feed on kite electrocution tragedy
Mothers’ grief about boys shocked by power lines made worse by horrific pictures, hurtful allegations
Horrific photographs circulating on social media and cruel claims that their sons were trying to steal electricity have further traumatised two Port Elizabeth mothers whose sons were severely injured when they were shocked while flying kites.
Now, the two women from Windvogel — who are holding their breath while they wait to see what kind of recovery the youngsters make — have issued an impassioned plea to anyone who sells wire to children to fly kites to stop immediately. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.