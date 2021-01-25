Social media ghouls feed on kite electrocution tragedy

Mothers’ grief about boys shocked by power lines made worse by horrific pictures, hurtful allegations

PREMIUM

Horrific photographs circulating on social media and cruel claims that their sons were trying to steal electricity have further traumatised two Port Elizabeth mothers whose sons were severely injured when they were shocked while flying kites.



Now, the two women from Windvogel — who are holding their breath while they wait to see what kind of recovery the youngsters make — have issued an impassioned plea to anyone who sells wire to children to fly kites to stop immediately. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.