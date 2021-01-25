Durban protester faces attempted murder charge after trying to stab police officers

A protester will face an attempted murder charge for trying to stab police officers while others looted and torched shops in the Durban city centre on Monday morning.

Initially Durban metro police said reports of widespread violence and looting were “fake news” but later confirmed that shops had been set alight.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed that a group of protesters went on a rampage.

“This morning a group of about 30 people gathered at King DiniZulu Park indicating that they wanted to march to the city hall to hand over a memorandum.

“Police informed them that they would not be allowed to march. While this was happening, another group converged in the city and began looting shops. Reports were received of two shops and a stall belonging to a street vendor that were set alight,” he said.