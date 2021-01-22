‘Open our beaches now’
Professional sports bodies add voices to clamour for lifting of ban
Open our beaches — that is the clarion call from professional sports bodies as the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Beaches, dams, lakes and rivers in areas not viewed as Covid-19 hotspots are open to the public, whereas those in hotspots are not...
