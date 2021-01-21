Man nabbed for lover's murder and theft of her car

A Vosloorus man in Ekurhuleni has been arrested for the alleged murder of the mother of his two-year-old child who was found dead in an open veld in Heidelberg.



Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the man was traced through crime intelligence after the woman was reported missing from January 10...

