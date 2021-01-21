LISTEN | Charges against Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'frivolous and contrived' - Dali Mpofu

“The NDPP has to apply her mind when she sees the docket. We don’t know what the accused is going to say though to the NDPP but it is within her functions to look at what they say and what the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria had looked at and weigh and decide whether it is appropriate to proceed,” he said.

Ngwema gave a breakdown of the three charges that the embattled public protector is facing. All three relate to her allegedly lying under oath.

“The first allegation is in regards to a meeting she had with former president Jacob Zuma, where she said only she had one meeting and the truth is opposite to that,” Ngwema said.

“The second one is what she discussed with Zuma in that second meeting. She said she discussed his response to the preliminary findings, whereas the truth also points differently to that.

“The third one is that they only discussed the criminal report, whereas in terms of our investigation, they did not only discuss that.

“She said all those things under oath, and in terms of the law that is an offence - and that is why she has been brought to court to answer to those allegations,” he added.

A confident-looking Mkhwebane, who was dressed in a red suit, promptly left court after the proceedings were postponed. Her case is scheduled to return to court on March 25.

